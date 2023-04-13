A new GP contractor has agreed to take over a Co Antrim medical practice which had been due to close at the end of this month.

Around 4,000 patients of the Kells and Connor Medical Practice outside Ballymena had been notified by the Department of Health a week ago that the practice was to close.

The Department said that “despite the best efforts of all parties”, no one had not been identified to take over the running of the practice, following notice from the present contractor that they will be resigning their contract from April 30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This meant the the medical centre was set to close from May 1, with patients being told they will be allocated to other GP practices within the surrounding areas.

The Department of Health has confirmed a new GP contractor has agreed to take over Kells and Connor Medical Practice, Ballymena.

The were advised not to attempt to move to another practice in the area and that further details would be issued over the next weeks advising them of their new GP practice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the Department of Health announced today (Thursday, April 13) it was “delighted” to confirm that a new GP contractor has agreed to take over the Kells and Connor practice.

The new contractor is Dalriada Urgent Care which also provides GP Out of Hours services for the Northern Trust area.

A statement from the Department of Health said the Dalriada Urgent Care proposal was “made in the last few days and will provide stability for both the patients and staff of the practice”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokeperson said: “This means the practice will not now close and its patients will not have to be allocated to other GP practices in the surrounding areas. Patients of the practice can disregard correspondence issued in the past week about the planned closure.

"The Department very much regrets the uncertainty experienced in the local community.

Advertisement

Advertisement