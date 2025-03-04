Kelsie Rooney: Lurgan PSNI issue appeal to locate missing 17-year-old wearing beige White Fox hoodie
Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of a teenager reported missing in Lurgan.
Kelsie Rooney was last seen on Monday, March 3 at 2.30pm within the Sloan Street area.
She is 17 years of age, 5’ 6” in height and of slim build with long brown hair.
Kelsie was last seen wearing black leggings, a beige ‘White Fox’ hoodie, black Columbia gilet, white ‘White Fox’ mid-calf socks and white hi-top Converse.
Police are appealing for anyone with information in respect of Kelsie’s whereabouts to please contact them on 101 quoting reference number 8 of 03/03/25.
