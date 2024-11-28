Ken Reid: pictures as politicians and media colleagues join family to celebrate life of former UTV political editor in Ballymena

Mourners gathered in Ballymena on Thursday for the funeral of former UTV political editor Ken Reid.

Mr Reid, who was 69, passed away in hospital last Wednesday following a long illness.

His funeral was held in St Patrick's Parish Church, followed by a private cremation.

Mr Reid’s family and friends were joined by figures from Northern Ireland’s political scene along with many former colleagues from the world of broadcasting.

The veteran journalist began his media career in 1977 at the News Letter, where he served as sports editor, and later he was the editor of the Sunday News. He then took on a role with the Cork Examiner from 1987 to 1994 before joining UTV, where as political editor he covered some of Northern Ireland’s biggest political moments, including the historic 1998 Belfast Agreement.

In 2017 he revealed he had been diagnosed with a form of leukaemia.

A family funeral notice describes him as “much loved husband of Liz, loving father of Gareth, Sarah and Sophie, father-in-law of Keith and devoted granda of Summer and Hugo, dear brother of Lynn and brother- in-law of Stephen”.

Ken Reid’s coffin is carried from St Patrick's Parish Church in Castle Street, Ballymena.

1. Poignant moment

Ken Reid’s coffin is carried from St Patrick's Parish Church in Castle Street, Ballymena. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

Family, friends, politicians and work colleagues gathered for the funeral of Ken Reid.

2. Paying tribute

Family, friends, politicians and work colleagues gathered for the funeral of Ken Reid. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

Lady Sylvia Hermon, Mark Simpson and Jim Neilly pictured at Ken Reid's funeral.

3. Getting together

Lady Sylvia Hermon, Mark Simpson and Jim Neilly pictured at Ken Reid's funeral. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Politicians and former colleagues pictured at Ken Reids funeral in Ballymena.

4. A sad day

Politicians and former colleagues pictured at Ken Reids funeral in Ballymena. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
