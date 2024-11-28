Mr Reid, who was 69, passed away in hospital last Wednesday following a long illness.

His funeral was held in St Patrick's Parish Church, followed by a private cremation.

Mr Reid’s family and friends were joined by figures from Northern Ireland’s political scene along with many former colleagues from the world of broadcasting.

The veteran journalist began his media career in 1977 at the News Letter, where he served as sports editor, and later he was the editor of the Sunday News. He then took on a role with the Cork Examiner from 1987 to 1994 before joining UTV, where as political editor he covered some of Northern Ireland’s biggest political moments, including the historic 1998 Belfast Agreement.

In 2017 he revealed he had been diagnosed with a form of leukaemia.

A family funeral notice describes him as “much loved husband of Liz, loving father of Gareth, Sarah and Sophie, father-in-law of Keith and devoted granda of Summer and Hugo, dear brother of Lynn and brother- in-law of Stephen”.

