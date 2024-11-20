Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been pouring in following the death of veteran journalist Ken Reid, who was a familiar face on Northern Ireland’s television screens over many years.

The former UTV political editor, who was 69 years of age, passed away after illness, his family announced earlier on Wednesday (November 20).

Married to Liz, he was father to three children – Gareth, Sarah and Sophie – and a grandfather.

Originally from Belfast, Ballymena was his adopted home town. A keen sports fan, he was a regular at Ballymena RFC, which was among the many organisations and individuals paying tribute.

In a statement, the club said: “All at Ballymena RFC are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Ken Reid earlier today. While being known and admired provincially, nationally and internationally as a political correspondent, Ken was also a good friend to many of us and was a wonderfully supportive member of our club.

"He was a regular attender on a Saturday afternoon for both rugby and cricket and will be greatly missed by his many friends at Eaton Park.

“More details with regard to funeral arrangements etc. will follow in due course, but, in the meantime, we offer our sincere sympathy to his wife Liz, to their family and indeed, their extended family.”

Commencing his journalism career in 1977 at the News Letter, Ken later became editor at the Sunday News. He also had a stint at the Cork Examiner before working for over a quarter of a century at UTV in a variety of editorial roles. However, it is for his in-depth coverage of politics that he is best-known, having reported on the darkest days of the Troubles and then the peace process and subsequent agreements.

Political Figures

Political figures from around the province expressed their sympathy to Mr Reid’s family too.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill, speaking as leader of Sinn Fein, said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ken Reid, a true giant in local journalism, and an all-round gentleman.

“Ken was an award-winning journalist who was incredibly dedicated to his work, having covered some of the most historic moments in our politics. We mourn the loss of a dear friend, and a remarkable man.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of Ken’s passing. He was a colossus is his field. Ken was a special journalist in Northern Ireland as someone who managed to get to the heart of all the major political stories and cover the difficult issues whilst remaining the respect, admiration and affection of representatives from all political opinions.”

Previously, Mr Reid had spoken publicly about his battle with leukaemia, which Mr Robinson alluded to in his tribute.

"Despite his illness, Ken was keen use his condition to campaign for better outcomes for patients and raise public awareness. This is a testament to his view of public service.”

SDLP leader Claire Hanna commented: “For generations of people in Northern Ireland Ken Reid was a familiar face on our television screens. From the darkest days of the Troubles to the Good Friday Agreement and the early years of the peace settlement, he was a reassuring figure, who offered keen analysis with a comforting wit and easy charm, though he suffered no fools.

“On behalf of the SDLP I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and UTV and media colleagues. His impact on the media landscape here will not be soon forgotten.”

Chancellor’s Medal

In January of this year, Queen’s University Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Ian Greer presented Ken Reid with a Chancellor’s Medal for his services to journalism. The other recipient was his BBC counterpart Stephen Grimason, who also sadly passed away earlier this year on 28 April.

In a statement, the university said: “Not only was Ken one of our greatest and most respected political correspondents, more importantly he was a man of compassion, modesty and fundamental decency, an outstanding human being.

"In the rough and tumble world of politics, in which relationships between elected representatives and the journalists tasked with holding them to account can often be fractious, Ken was held in the highest regard by political parties on all sides, by his professional colleagues and by the wider public.

"Both Ken and Stephen were extremely proud to receive the Chancellor’s Medal in front of their many journalistic colleagues who turned up on the night to pay tribute to them. But they were both most pleased at the opportunity to share their recognition, success, and stories on the night with their families.

“Ken defined the golden era of journalism and the legacy of his contribution to the profession will never be forgotten. His family remain in our thoughts and our University community will remember his sharp sense of humour, dedication to the truth, and his love of his family. Rest in Peace Ken. We will not see your likes again."

Former colleague and current Stormont Health Minister Mike Nesbitt also paid tribute.

Mr Nesbitt said: “I want to first and foremost express my deepest condolences to Ken’s wife Liz, his children and grandchildren and the whole family circle. It is hard to put into words the sadness felt today by all of us who knew Ken.

“I met Ken just a few weeks back at a blood cancer awareness event and he was in good spirits. While he had a long struggle with poor health, his death is still a shock.

“I will remember him not just as a friend and a long-standing colleague, but as one of best journalists Northern Ireland has produced.

“He had a zest for life, for work and for sport. Most of all, he had a deep and abiding love for his family. All of us who worked with him and knew him are devastated today. The world of broadcasting and journalism is a lesser place without ‘Big Ken’. My broadcasting brother.”