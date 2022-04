Kenneth Doolan is 33 years old, 5’ 11” in height and of slim build. He has ginger hair and may be wearing a grey tracksuit.

He was last seen on Friday morning.

Police say Kenneth has links to the Armagh and Dundonald areas.

Kenneth Doolan.