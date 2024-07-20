Kevin Davidson (34): public asked to check outbuildings in search for missing person last seen in south Belfast

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jul 2024, 13:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Kevin Davidson, who was last seen in south Belfast on Tuesday, July 9.

Kevin, aged 34, is described as being 5ft 7in in height and of medium build. He has brown hair and is unshaven.

Join the hundreds of people who have signed up for a Northern Ireland World newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an appeal issued on Saturday (July 20), Sergeant McAnally said: “Kevin was last seen in the early hours of Tuesday 9th July at the Donegall Avenue area of south Belfast.

Kevin Davidson. Photo provided by PSNIKevin Davidson. Photo provided by PSNI
Kevin Davidson. Photo provided by PSNI

"We are appealing to anyone with information in respect of Kevin’s whereabouts to contact us on 101 or via psni.police.uk/report , quoting serial 1084 15/07/24.

“We would also ask the local community to check their garages, outbuildings and sheds.”

Related topics:Belfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice