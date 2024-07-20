Kevin Davidson (34): public asked to check outbuildings in search for missing person last seen in south Belfast
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Kevin Davidson, who was last seen in south Belfast on Tuesday, July 9.
Kevin, aged 34, is described as being 5ft 7in in height and of medium build. He has brown hair and is unshaven.
In an appeal issued on Saturday (July 20), Sergeant McAnally said: “Kevin was last seen in the early hours of Tuesday 9th July at the Donegall Avenue area of south Belfast.
"We are appealing to anyone with information in respect of Kevin’s whereabouts to contact us on 101 or via psni.police.uk/report , quoting serial 1084 15/07/24.
“We would also ask the local community to check their garages, outbuildings and sheds.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.