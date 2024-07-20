Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Kevin Davidson, who was last seen in south Belfast on Tuesday, July 9.

Kevin, aged 34, is described as being 5ft 7in in height and of medium build. He has brown hair and is unshaven.

In an appeal issued on Saturday (July 20), Sergeant McAnally said: “Kevin was last seen in the early hours of Tuesday 9th July at the Donegall Avenue area of south Belfast.

Kevin Davidson. Photo provided by PSNI

"We are appealing to anyone with information in respect of Kevin’s whereabouts to contact us on 101 or via psni.police.uk/report , quoting serial 1084 15/07/24.

“We would also ask the local community to check their garages, outbuildings and sheds.”