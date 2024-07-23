Kevin Davidson: man (32) and woman (35) are due in court charged with murder
Two people have been charged with the murder of Kevin Davidson in south Belfast.
A man, aged 32, and a woman, aged 35, are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 25.
Police say in line with normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The body of 34-year-old Kevin Davidson, who had been reported missing earlier this month, was located at a property in Donegall Avenue on Saturday, July 20.
In an earlier statement, Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea said: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with Mr Davidson’s family and loved ones at this most distressing time.”