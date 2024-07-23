Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people have been charged with the murder of Kevin Davidson in south Belfast.

A man, aged 32, and a woman, aged 35, are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 25.

Police say in line with normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Kevin Davidson. Photo provided by the PSNI

The body of 34-year-old Kevin Davidson, who had been reported missing earlier this month, was located at a property in Donegall Avenue on Saturday, July 20.