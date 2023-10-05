Rural Support, the agri-support charity for Northern Ireland which provides support for farmers and their farming families has officially appointed their new chief executive officer, Kevin Doherty.

Since June, when Veronica Morris announced that she was stepping down, the charity rolled out a rigorous recruitment process to find a new CEO to lead Rural Support to the next stage in its development.

Now at the end of that process, Rural Support’s Trustee Board is delighted to announce that Kevin Doherty will take on the role of CEO from October.

Kevin, from Claudy, has over 25 years’ experience at CEO and Director level including 9 years as Chief Executive at Disability Action NI, where he was instrumental in diversifying the organisation, building a new strategic plan which he implemented at an organisational level, and substantially growing the business.

Kevin Doherty pictured with Veronica Morris. Credit: Rural Support

While at Disability Action NI, he was also involved in building and maintaining strong working relationships both internally and externally with disability agencies, local government, as well as with global contacts.

Kevin also has substantial expertise in supporting organisations and their teams through change which will be very valuable in a time when both the industry and the third sector are operating in unpredictable times and change is the inevitable reality.