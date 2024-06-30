Kevin McCallion: PSNI seek help in locating missing man wearing navy and white t-shirt
Police have issued a missing person appeal to locate a man missing from Derry / Londonderry who may be in the Portrush area.
Officers said they are ‘growing concerned’ for Kevin McCallion who was last seen by family on Monday, June 24 in the city centre.
Kevin, who is 52, was wearing a navy and white striped t-shirt, blue jeans and black trainers. Police issued a photo of him dressed like this sitting on a bench.
It is believed Kevin may also be in the Portrush area.
Anyone who knows of Kevin’s whereabouts or has seen him since Monday, is asked to call police on 101 quoting 1318 of 28/06/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.