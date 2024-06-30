Kevin McCallion. Pictures: released by PSNI

Police have issued a missing person appeal to locate a man missing from Derry / Londonderry who may be in the Portrush area.

Officers said they are ‘growing concerned’ for Kevin McCallion who was last seen by family on Monday, June 24 in the city centre.

Kevin, who is 52, was wearing a navy and white striped t-shirt, blue jeans and black trainers. Police issued a photo of him dressed like this sitting on a bench.

It is believed Kevin may also be in the Portrush area.

