Kevin O'Neill: PSNI issue missing person's appeal to help locate 26-year-old wearing North Face hoodie
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for 26-year-old Kevin O’Neill.
Kevin was last seen at 10.30am hours on Sunday, October 6 in the Ainsworth area of north Belfast.
He is described as approximately 5ft 10” in height with short brown hair, wearing a black and green North Face hoodie and grey jogging bottoms.
Anyone who has any information on Kevin’s current whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 591 of 06/10/2024.
