Key facts and photos from Antrim and Newtownabbey School Uniform Re-Use launch

The council has just launched the initiative which helps prevent perfectly good uniforms ending up in landfill as they no longer fit. Each local scheme is run by its own volunteers and operate their own opening days, times and patterns. In addition, a number of schools are running their own independent schemes.

The School Uniform Scheme is accepting all clean, good quality garments including blazers, shirts, blouses, ties, polo shirts, trousers, shorts, skirts, pinafores, summer dresses, sweatshirts, jumpers, cardigans, school bags, school shoes, trainers, football boots, coats and waterproofs jackets. It is open to all families who require school uniform items – there is no qualifying criteria, and a referral is not required to access the scheme.

The Mayor, Councillor Neil Kelly, commented: “I encourage residents to keep any good-quality school uniforms or P.E. kits and pass them on to another family to help them avoid the high costs of a new school year. Similarly, instead of buying something brand new, why not help the environment by picking up a pre-loved uniform from one of the schemes in the borough?”

This year, also look out for the purple bins placed in Antrim, Ballyclare and Glengormley Library branches. These will act as additional donation points for new and good-quality pre-loved P.E. kits.

Jacqueline Bingham, Libraries NI district officer, said: “Glengormley, Ballyclare and Antrim libraries are all school P.E. kit drop off points and are proud to support this fantastic initiative which helps local families and promotes sustainability by giving new and gently used P.E. kits a second life.”

1 . Uniform Scheme The Mayor, Councillor Neil Kelly, with Keeva Watson from ROC Glengormley at the scheme launch. Photo: Submitted

2 . Uniform Scheme Claire McAuley, council’s tackling deprivation co-Ordinator, joins Alisha Ratcliffe, branch manager at Antrim Library, to unveil the new P.E. kit drop off point. Photo: Submitted

3 . Uniform Scheme The Mayor, Councillor Neil Kelly, was joined by Leanne Evans and Lesley Dowey from FitMoms & Kids at the scheme launch. Photo: Submitted

4 . Uniform Scheme Volunteers from Listening Ear, Samantha and Karen are pictured with the Mayor, Cllr Neil Kelly. Photo: Submitted