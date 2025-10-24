Get ready for a frightfully fantastic week of family fun as Halloween takes over the Causeway Coast & Glens from October 25-31!

The region will come alive with spooky characters, fancy dress competitions, amusement rides, and spectacular fireworks displays.

The freaky fun starts on Saturday, October 25, at Ballymoney Showgrounds with a night packed full of family-friendly fun!

The Showgrounds will host CJ Entertainments, amusements, balloon modelling, creepy characters and fire performers for all the family to enjoy from 6.30pm.

Ballymoney and Ballycastle kick off the Halloween happenings around the Borough.

Prior to this the children’s fancy dress competition will take place in Castlecroft Square from 6pm (with judging at 6.10pm); following this the parade will make its way towards Ballymoney Showgrounds for 6:30pm.

Visitors will also be able to drop by a seasonal haunted house where Kelly Neill Dance Co will deliver what is guaranteed to be a performance not to be missed. Ballymoney’s celebrations will finish with a grand finale of fireworks at 8.30pm.

Ballycastle will take over the Halloween celebrations on Monday, October 27 with a fancy-dress competition held at Dalriada Hospital Lower Car Park at 6.10pm, followed by the ever-popular Halloween parade setting off at 6.30pm, making its way through the town to the seafront.

At the seafront, all visitors are invited to enjoy a wide range of activities and entertainment including amusements, DJ music, and carnival games. Anyone attending will also be able to get involved in a circus workshop, spooky walkabouts, wall of terror and photobooth, ahead of a spectacular seafront fireworks finale at 8.30pm.