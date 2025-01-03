Killeavy: Boy (13) dies following quad bike collision in Co Armagh
A 13-year-old boy has died after a collision involving a quad bike, police have confirmed.
The tragic incident took place on Thursday.
PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair said: “We received a report of a boy being injured following an incident involving a quad bike on the Low Road, Killeavy. He was taken to hospital where he tragically passed away. The road which was closed, has since reopened.
"An investigation to establish the circumstances is underway and anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage that could help with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference CW 785– 02/01/25.”
