Killylea and Portrush are venues for ‘Last Saturday’ parades

Local members will be attending demonstrations in Killylea and Portrush.

Primatial Royal Black District No 4 will host the annual demonstration in the Co Armagh village of Killylea.

“Following the postponement of our normal hosting due to the pandemic, we are pleased to renew our friendships and to be joined by our neighbouring district chapters of Aughnacloy RBDC, Killyman RBDC, Summerisland RBDC, East Tyrone RBDC and a number of visiting preceptories from the Republic of Ireland,” said the organisers.

Members of the Royal Black from Mid Ulster area will be on the march this Saturday.

Sixty-three preceptories and 61 bands will take part in the parade, which will move off from the assembly field on the Armagh side of the village at 12 noon.

Headed by the county bannerettes of Armagh and Tyrone, the procession will stream along Main Street, pausing at the War Memorial to lay a wreath on behalf of the Primatial District (Armagh City).

The main demonstration field is on the Caledon side of the village, where platform proceedings will begin at 2.15pm.

The religious service will be chaired by Worshipful District Master Gordon Wakenshaw and led by the district chaplain Rev Edwin Frazer, assisted by Rev John Batchelor, with Rev Roger McElnea delivering the address. After the religious service, the resolutions will be read by County Armagh Grand Master David Livingstone.

The return parade is at 3.30pm, following the route to the bus parking area on the main Armagh Road.

The Co Londonderry demonstration takes place in Portrush, and will involve four districts - Coleraine, City of Londonderry, Raphoe (Co Donegal) and South Londonderry.

Thirty-three preceptories and 31 bands will take part in the procession in the seaside resort, with a starting time of 12 noon for the main parade, returning at 3.30pm.

The noon parade will proceed from Parker Avenue/Girona Avenue to the Causeway Bowl.

Guest speaker is Henry Dunbar, Assistant Sovereign Grand Master, Scotland, and platform proceedings will be chaired by Jeffrey Stirling, County Grand Master. Among those taking part in the service will be Rev JJ Andrews, County Grand Chaplain and Sean McClafferty, Worshipful Master, Raphoe RBP 258.