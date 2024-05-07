Kilrea designer reaches the finals of Funeral Awards NI for his unique fabric memorial keepsakes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thomas Irwin, who was chosen as the winner of the inaugural title in 2021, is now in the finals of Funeral Awards NI in the category of ‘Memorial Keepsake’.
The Kilrea designer, of Crawford & Irwin, has been nominated for the company’s “memory bow tie sets” which are “made from a piece of fabric that has deep sentimental attachment regarding a loved one”.
Thomas added that the creation of the piece allows “one to bring a piece of them to a special occasion”.
Crawford & Irwin has been in busines for three years now and say the most rewarding aspect of their job is customer satisfaction. Crawford & Irwin was created from a drive to deliver a product that wasn't on the market, combined with a love for quality goods and services.
Former Cambridge House Ballymena student, Thomas studied Textile Art, Design & Fashion through Belfast Art College at Ulster University Belfast.
An example of the keepsakes by Crawford & Irwin includes a set which was made from a client’s mother’s linen table cloth: “A piece of fabric that reminded them of the person they love. The table cloth has been divided up between son and seven grandchildren to create eight sets to preserve her memory in a wearable keepsake.”
Voting in the Funeral Awards NI awards is now open and runs until 5pm on Sunday, May 12. To cast a vote for Thomas either follow the link to the website or check out the Funeral Awards NI Facebook page.