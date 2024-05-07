Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thomas Irwin, who was chosen as the winner of the inaugural title in 2021, is now in the finals of Funeral Awards NI in the category of ‘Memorial Keepsake’.

The Kilrea designer, of Crawford & Irwin, has been nominated for the company’s “memory bow tie sets” which are “made from a piece of fabric that has deep sentimental attachment regarding a loved one”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas added that the creation of the piece allows “one to bring a piece of them to a special occasion”.

Thomas Irwin from Kilrea whose memorial bow ties keepsakes have been nominated for the finals of Funeral Awards NI. Credit Thomas Irwin

Crawford & Irwin has been in busines for three years now and say the most rewarding aspect of their job is customer satisfaction. Crawford & Irwin was created from a drive to deliver a product that wasn't on the market, combined with a love for quality goods and services.

Former Cambridge House Ballymena student, Thomas studied Textile Art, Design & Fashion through Belfast Art College at Ulster University Belfast.

An example of the keepsakes by Crawford & Irwin includes a set which was made from a client’s mother’s linen table cloth: “A piece of fabric that reminded them of the person they love. The table cloth has been divided up between son and seven grandchildren to create eight sets to preserve her memory in a wearable keepsake.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad