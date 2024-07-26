Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2024 programme of events for the Kilrea Fairy Thorn Festival promises audiences of all ages ‘guaranteed entertainment, fun, competitions’.

The weekend kicks off on Friday afternoon (August 16) with live music in The Diamond, followed by the Opening Ceremony in The Fairhill. There’s then a choice of activities in the evening including a walking tour, Ulster Scots exhibition, Comedy Night* at the Old Point, and Glitzy Glamour* at Kilrea Golf Club.

Saturday (August 17) starts early with a golf competition and Tribe-Fit Games, with a packed schedule for the rest of the day including bowls, Family Fun Day in the Marian Hall, Art Exhibition & Participatory Budget (PB) Display in the Town Hall, and the return of the WI’s Flower & Craft Show.

Highlight of the afternoon will be the ever-popular vintage rally – a must for all the family. While Church Street is closed for the rally, Beat the Bell invites runners of all ages to find out who can run between the Diamond and Church of Ireland faster than the church’s tolling bell - the organisers are keeping this old Kilrea tradition alive after it was relaunched at the 2022 festival. A treasure hunt ends off the family-focused activities for the day.

Kilrea's Fairhill is looking colourful thanks a new mural funded by the Fairy Thorn's Participatory Budget project and Donaghy Bros sponsorship. Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, Ciaran McQuillan, was on hand this week to launch the Fairy Thorn Festival for 2024 with representatives from the four main sponsors of the weekend-long event - from left to right: Ann Marie Brizzell, KRD Credit Union' Lisa McErlean, Hutchinson Engineering; James Donaghy, Donaghy Bros; Barney Kelly, Europa Foods. CREDIT KILREA FAIRY THORN

Local musicians will be playing in the Golf Club and Owenie’s Bar in the afternoon, with More Power to your Elbow* taking to the stage in The Manor from 9pm until late.

New for 2024 is Teen Outdoor Pursuits catering for children in school years 8 – 12. This is being delivered at Woodhall Outdoor Learning Centre on both Saturday and Sunday – pre-registration is required. The Fairy Thorn’s traditional 5-a-side soccer competition will also run all week, starting on Wednesday, 14 August. Any teams wishing to register for the soccer competition should text Sean on 07471688160.

A Big Breakfast gets proceedings under way on Sunday in the Marian Hall, where diners will also be able to taste international dishes from the homelands of some of our Kilrea residents. And that’s not all – the brilliant Bronagh from Bakehouse will be there making traditional Irish fare on her trusty griddle.

In the Fairhill, a kids’ funfair runs from 12 – 4pm, with a fire station display on at the same time. Also starting at 12 noon is the Art Exhibition/PB Display in the Town Hall, while River Bann Tours will run boat trips from Portneal to Movanagher hourly between 1 and 5pm – trips will be bookable in advance on their website.

Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council Ciaran McQuillan at the launch of Kilrea's Fairy Thorn Festival Programme 2024, with Councillors Michelle Knight-McQuillan and Sean Bateson, pictured at the town's fairy thorn tree, complete with a recently completed fairy village which was funded through Participatory Budgeting and sponsorship from Donaghy Bros. CREDIT KILREA FAIRY THORN FESTIVAL

The Town Hall will also host the Festival’s first ‘Sofa Talk’ at 2.30pm. Kilrea-born journalist Patricia Buller will interview local ‘success stories’. Guests on the sofa will be confirmed in early August. This event will be accessible for the deaf community with a BSL Interpreter in attendance.

Sunday evening begins its conclusion with the traditional Fancy Dress Parade which will finish at the Closing Ceremony in the Fairhill. Last event of the weekend will be the music finale* from 7pm in Owenie’s Barn, featuring local musicians and Rusty Jacks headlining.