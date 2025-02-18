Macmillan Cancer Support has received £1,500 from the organisers of Kilrea Flower Show.

The Kilrea Flower Show committee wish to thank everyone who helped to make the Show such a success. Special thanks to First Kilrea Church for the use of the hall and facilities; to apecial guest Linda Steele who kindly opened the Show; to the judges James Burnside, Anne Kirkwood, Helen Laughlin, Audrey Paul and Derrick Turbitt, who so willingly gave of their time and expertise; to Johnston Printing Ltd for printing the schedules without charge; to Emily McEldowney for compiling the fireside quiz; to the Fairy Thorn Festival organisers who allowed the Show to be a part of the Festival weekend and to the local community who so generously support the events each year.