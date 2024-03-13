Kilrea Flower Show support local charity Angel Wishes
Members of Kilrea WI Flower Show committee recently presented a cheque for £1000 to Angel Wishes, a charity which provides help and support in many practical ways for children in Northern Ireland who have cancer-related conditions.
The money was raised over recent months from a Fireside Quiz and a Table Quiz held in the Old Point Inn, Kilrea. The committee members are very grateful to the local community for its continued support and are hoping to organise more fundraising events later in the year.