Register
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

Kilrea murder investigation launched after man is stabbed

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 56-year-old man in Kilrea on Tuesday.
By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Aug 2023, 21:14 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 07:02 BST

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death in the Fallahogy Terrace area.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Shortly before 4.50pm, police received a report that a man had been stabbed. Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody at this time. At this stage we are not looking for any other suspects.

Most Popular
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 56-year-old man in the Fallahogy Terrace area of Kilrea. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 56-year-old man in the Fallahogy Terrace area of Kilrea. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 56-year-old man in the Fallahogy Terrace area of Kilrea. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"Officers remain in the area and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.

"The investigation is at a very early stage and I would urge to anyone with information or anyone who was in the Fallahogy Terrace area of Kilrea around the time to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1304 of 29/08/23.”

Related topics:KilreaPSNI