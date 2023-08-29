A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 56-year-old man in Kilrea on Tuesday.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death in the Fallahogy Terrace area.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Shortly before 4.50pm, police received a report that a man had been stabbed. Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody at this time. At this stage we are not looking for any other suspects.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 56-year-old man in the Fallahogy Terrace area of Kilrea. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"Officers remain in the area and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.