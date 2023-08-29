Kilrea murder investigation launched after man is stabbed
Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death in the Fallahogy Terrace area.
Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Shortly before 4.50pm, police received a report that a man had been stabbed. Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody at this time. At this stage we are not looking for any other suspects.
"Officers remain in the area and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.
"The investigation is at a very early stage and I would urge to anyone with information or anyone who was in the Fallahogy Terrace area of Kilrea around the time to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1304 of 29/08/23.”