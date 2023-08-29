A man has been arrested after a death in Co Londonderry.

Detectives from the Police Service's Major Investigation Team are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man aged his 50s in the Fallahogy Terrace area of Kilrea.

In a brief statement issued on Tuesday night, a PSNI spokesperson said officers remain in the area and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.

"One man, aged 33, has been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.