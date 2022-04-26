Kilrea WI hear from Adam about USA trip

Liz Barry, Betty Graham and Sharon Moon proudly display the Greenisland Cup along with some of their craftwork

She then congratulated three members, Betty Graham, Sharon Moon and Liz Barry, who had submitted craftwork to WI Headquarters for judging.

Jennifer was delighted to present these ladies with the prestigious Greenisland Cup, awarded to the institute with the greatest number of A awards in proportion to the number of members.

The other members later enjoyed viewing and admiring their lovely display of craft items.

Margaret Hanna and speaker Adam Alexander from Kilrea YFC

The speaker for the evening was Kilrea YFC member Adam Alexander. Adam had been on a YFCU exchange visit to Montana, USA, in 2019.

Adam gave a most interesting and amusing presentation about his many adventures while living on a cattle ranch. Margaret Hanna gave a vote of thanks to Adam.

The competition, An American Souvenir, was won by Mary Gibson and Josephine Kane was awarded second place.