Kilrea WI to hold table quiz in aid of local charity Angel Wishes

Kilrea Women’s Institute members were entertained by tour guide Tommy Collins at their September meeting.
By Una Culkin
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:28 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 16:28 BST
Kilrea WI are to hold a fundraising quiz in aid of Angel Wishes. Credit PixabayKilrea WI are to hold a fundraising quiz in aid of Angel Wishes. Credit Pixabay
President Jennifer Gardiner paid tribute to two members Mrs Helen McAllister and Mrs Margaret Bamford who had passed away and a minute’s silence was observed.

The WI will hold Table Quiz in The Old Point Restaurant, Kilrea, on November 8 in aid of local charity Angel Wishes.

The competition a photograph “Out and about in Northern Ireland” was won by Sheena Gilmore2nd place. Birthday girl for September was Betty Graham.

