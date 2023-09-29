Kilrea WI to hold table quiz in aid of local charity Angel Wishes
Kilrea Women’s Institute members were entertained by tour guide Tommy Collins at their September meeting.
President Jennifer Gardiner paid tribute to two members Mrs Helen McAllister and Mrs Margaret Bamford who had passed away and a minute’s silence was observed.
The WI will hold Table Quiz in The Old Point Restaurant, Kilrea, on November 8 in aid of local charity Angel Wishes.
The competition a photograph “Out and about in Northern Ireland” was won by Sheena Gilmore2nd place. Birthday girl for September was Betty Graham.