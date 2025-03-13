A woman whose sudden death in the Kilrea area is being investigated by police has been named locally.

Jolene McDaid from Limavady died on Sunday, March 9.

A man aged 38, who was arrested by detectives investigating the sudden death, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 12, the PSNI said: “Officers are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the woman's death.”

The woman who died suddenly in the Kilrea area on Sunday, March 9, has been named locally as Jolene McDaid. Credit Funeral Times

A family notice describes Ms McDaid as the “much-loved daughter of Marlene and Vincent, loving mother of Josh, dear sister of Vinnie, Anthony, Christle, Glen and the late James also a loving auntie”.

A graveside service will be held for Ms McDaid in Enagh Cemetery on Friday, March 14, at 1pm.

Sinn Féin Bann councillor Sean Bateson has said the community ‘is in total shock’ following the sudden death.

Cllr Bateson said: “I want to offer my condolences to the woman’s family and friends.

“Police have confirmed an investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone who has information or footage which can assist enquiries to contact the PSNI."