Kilrea Women's Institute members donate to local food bank

Kilrea Women’s Institute President Pearl Hutchinson thanked members for donating a large number of items to a local food bank prior to Christmas.
By Una Culkin
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:27 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 10:27 GMT
Kilrea Women's Institute donated to a local food bank. Credit NI WorldKilrea Women's Institute donated to a local food bank. Credit NI World
In their December meeting, members took part in Christmas craft activity with the help of member Lorraine and her sister.

Members Pearl, Mary, Jennifer and Maud entertained with stories and poems and everyone sang Christmas carols. The birthday girl was Carol McIntyre, and the competition winners were Annie Shiels and Marie Shaw. Jennifer Gardiner gave the vote of thanks.