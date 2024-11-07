Kilwaughter Minerals has provided funding for a Larne-based choir designed to enhance the quality of life for individuals living with dementia.

Through its successful charity partnership with Brighter Futures, Kilwaughter has lent its support to the ‘This Is Me’ dementia-friendly choir, which provides weekly music sessions and social opportunities to its 40 members.

Facilitated by The Music Yard, the initiative uses music as a medium through which participants can boost their emotional wellbeing and cognitive function as well as enjoying increased social interaction.

Caroline Rowley, Business Development Director at Kilwaughter Minerals, said: “As a responsible business committed to fostering emotional wellbeing and enhancing opportunities, playing our part in supporting sustainable community development and growth is incredibly important to us at Kilwaughter Minerals.

Pictured during a visit to a This Is Me session at The Music Yard in Larne are Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, founder of the This Is Me choir, Deborah Stewart, Human Resources Officer, Kilwaughter Minerals, This Is Me choir member Margaret Baird and Elaine Gilligan, Marketing Manager, Kilwaughter Minerals. Photo: Matt Mackey

“It is an honour to engage with the ‘This Is Me’ choir, which aligns perfectly with our values, and see how much those attending the sessions are benefiting from the music.

“We look forward to continuing to support our community to thrive and to seeing initiatives such as this flourish long into the future.”

This Is Me is the latest in a series of initiatives that have benefitted from Kilwaughter Minerals’ support for Brighter Futures, through which grants are made available in four categories - Sport and Recreation, Business Enterprise, Education and Training and Community Needs.

Gregg Humphrey, Chair of Brighter Futures, commented: “We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of Kilwaughter Minerals. This partnership allows us to deliver vital services like This is Me, which has a profound impact on the lives of the participants.

“By working together, we can make a real difference to the community and ensure that initiatives like this can continue to go from strength to strength.”

Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, founder of the This Is Me choir, added: “The support from Kilwaughter Minerals and Brighter Future is invaluable. The financial contribution enables us to provide weekly music sessions, bringing joy, relaxation, and social connection to our participants.

“The choir has a transformative impact on people’s lives, and we are immensely thankful for the opportunity to make a significant difference. Anyone can come along to the choir at the Music Yard each Wednesday from 2pm until 3pm.”