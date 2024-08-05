Kinawley: man dies in Co Fermanagh traffic collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 5th Aug 2024, 08:21 BST

A man in his 50s has died following a road traffic collision in Co Fermanagh at the weekend.

Police confirmed that the man died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash on the Stragowna Road in Kinawley on Sunday.

They received a report of the collision around 10.10am.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, however the driver sadly passed away at the scene.

Emergency services attended the scene of the single-vehicle crash in Kinawley, Co Fermanagh. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Emergency services attended the scene of the single-vehicle crash in Kinawley, Co Fermanagh. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
"Our thoughts are with the family at this time and an investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances.

"The Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist with our investigation, or who may have been travelling in the area at the time and captured any dashcam or other footage, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 545 of 05/08/24.”

