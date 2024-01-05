Register
BREAKING

Kind-hearted Ballymoney man Alex raises £1,200 for Chest, Heart and Stroke on 100th birthday

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has congratulated Ballymoney resident Alex McElreavey on his 100th birthday.
By Una Culkin
Published 5th Jan 2024, 11:26 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 11:26 GMT
Mayor Councillor Steven Callaghan and Deputy Lieutenant for Co Antrim, Peter Mackie, join Alex McElreavey and his family as they celebrated his 100th birthday. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens CouncilMayor Councillor Steven Callaghan and Deputy Lieutenant for Co Antrim, Peter Mackie, join Alex McElreavey and his family as they celebrated his 100th birthday. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council
Mayor Councillor Steven Callaghan and Deputy Lieutenant for Co Antrim, Peter Mackie, join Alex McElreavey and his family as they celebrated his 100th birthday. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Kind-hearted Alex asked for donations in lieu of gifts and raised the fantastic sum of £1200 for NI Chest, Heart and Stroke.

Mayor Cllr Steven Callaghan said: “Days like this are a privilege to be a part of and it was a pleasure to be able to share in Alex’s special day. On behalf of the entire Borough, I wish him good health.”

Related topics:StrokeMayorCauseway Coast