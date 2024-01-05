Kind-hearted Ballymoney man Alex raises £1,200 for Chest, Heart and Stroke on 100th birthday
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has congratulated Ballymoney resident Alex McElreavey on his 100th birthday.
Kind-hearted Alex asked for donations in lieu of gifts and raised the fantastic sum of £1200 for NI Chest, Heart and Stroke.
Mayor Cllr Steven Callaghan said: “Days like this are a privilege to be a part of and it was a pleasure to be able to share in Alex’s special day. On behalf of the entire Borough, I wish him good health.”