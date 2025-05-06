Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A team of ‘superheroes’ from a Coleraine gym have completed the Belfast marathon in aid of charity.

The team from Innovate Gym in Coleraine took on the 26 miles – dressed as Superheroes – on Sunday, May 4 in aid of the Children’s Cancer Unit in Belfast.

The Children's Cancer Unit Charity supports the work of the medical team and staff at the Children’s Cancer Unit at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Innovate gym owner Simon Logue was joined by relay runners Robert Simpson, Shona Simpson, Caroline Gibson and Aoife Lowry.

The team from Coleraine's Innovate gym relaxing after completing the Belfast Marathon in aid of the Children's Cancer Unit. CREDIT INNOVATE

The team set themselves a target of £1,000 and already their total is sitting at £2,680. This is in addition to the £2,000 they raised last year for the charity.

Well done to the runners from Innovate!