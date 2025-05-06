Kind hearted Coleraine gym members take on Belfast Marathon for children's cancer charity

By The Newsroom
Published 6th May 2025, 14:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A team of ‘superheroes’ from a Coleraine gym have completed the Belfast marathon in aid of charity.

The team from Innovate Gym in Coleraine took on the 26 miles – dressed as Superheroes – on Sunday, May 4 in aid of the Children’s Cancer Unit in Belfast.

The Children's Cancer Unit Charity supports the work of the medical team and staff at the Children’s Cancer Unit at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Innovate gym owner Simon Logue was joined by relay runners Robert Simpson, Shona Simpson, Caroline Gibson and Aoife Lowry.

The team from Coleraine's Innovate gym relaxing after completing the Belfast Marathon in aid of the Children's Cancer Unit. CREDIT INNOVATEThe team from Coleraine's Innovate gym relaxing after completing the Belfast Marathon in aid of the Children's Cancer Unit. CREDIT INNOVATE
The team from Coleraine's Innovate gym relaxing after completing the Belfast Marathon in aid of the Children's Cancer Unit. CREDIT INNOVATE

The team set themselves a target of £1,000 and already their total is sitting at £2,680. This is in addition to the £2,000 they raised last year for the charity.

Well done to the runners from Innovate!

Related topics:ColeraineBelfastSuperheroes

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice