Kind-hearted Coleraine teen Claudia's fundraising birthday walk for cancer charity smashes target
On November 6 last year, Claudia McLaughlin-Hunt’s mother Andrea was diagnosed with Sarcoma cancer which is an uncommon form of the disease that can affect any part of the body.
17-year-old Claudia from Coleraine said: “I’m fundraising for The Boom Foundation. This is the only charity in Northern Ireland dedicated to raising money and awareness for Sarcoma cancer.”
Claudia, who is an award-winning dancer and is studying Performing Arts at Northern Regional College in Coleraine, is now organising a sponsored walk on her birthday – February 10 – to raise funds for the charity.
Writing on her GoFundMe page, she said: "On the 6th of November 2023, my beautiful mum was diagnosed with Sarcoma cancer, she’s just completed 25 sessions of radiotherapy and is waiting on surgery. I’d love you all to join me for my birthday walk to raise some funds for this amazing charity.”
Setting a target of £200 initially, Claudia’s generous work for the charity inspired so many people that her target reached a fantastic £1,700 within one week!
The fundraising walk will take place from Ballycarton Forest to Binevenagh Lake on February 10, starting at 2pm. It is estimated that the walk will last for 2.5 hours and everyone is welcome to participate. More details will be posted on the GoFundMe page closer to the time.