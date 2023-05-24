King Charles and Queen Camilla host garden party at Hillsborough Castle, attended by Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell
The sun shone on Hillsborough Castle on Wednesday as the King and Queen hosted their first garden party since their coronation.
By Valerie Martin
Published 24th May 2023, 17:59 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 18:00 BST
Among those in attendance was PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell who made his first public appearance since a murder bid in Omagh earlier this year.
Mr Caldwell was seriously injured after he was shot several times at a sports centre in the Co Tyrone town in February after coaching a youth sports team.
The Queen spent some minutes speaking with Mr Caldwell during the garden party and he is understood to have had a private audience with the King earlier.
