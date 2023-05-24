The sun shone on Hillsborough Castle on Wednesday as the King and Queen hosted their first garden party since their coronation.

Among those in attendance was PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell who made his first public appearance since a murder bid in Omagh earlier this year.

Mr Caldwell was seriously injured after he was shot several times at a sports centre in the Co Tyrone town in February after coaching a youth sports team.

The Queen spent some minutes speaking with Mr Caldwell during the garden party and he is understood to have had a private audience with the King earlier.

1 . Royal garden party Queen Camilla pictured during the garden party at Hillsborough Castle. Photo: Kelvin Boyes /Press Eye

2 . Royal garden party King Charles meets Fr Gary Donegan during the Hillsborough Castle garden party. Photo: Kelvin Boyes /Press Eye

3 . Royal garden party Pictured at the royal garden party is Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Alderman Noel Williams. Photo: Kelvin Boyes /Press Eye

4 . Royal garden party King Charles and Queen Camilla receive a warm welcome to Hillsborough Castle. Photo: Kelvin Boyes /Press Eye

