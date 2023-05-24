Register
King Charles and Queen Camilla meet guests at Hillsborough Castle.
King Charles and Queen Camilla meet guests at Hillsborough Castle.

King Charles and Queen Camilla host garden party at Hillsborough Castle, attended by Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell

The sun shone on Hillsborough Castle on Wednesday as the King and Queen hosted their first garden party since their coronation.
By Valerie Martin
Published 24th May 2023, 17:59 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 18:00 BST

Among those in attendance was PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell who made his first public appearance since a murder bid in Omagh earlier this year.

Mr Caldwell was seriously injured after he was shot several times at a sports centre in the Co Tyrone town in February after coaching a youth sports team.

The Queen spent some minutes speaking with Mr Caldwell during the garden party and he is understood to have had a private audience with the King earlier.

Queen Camilla pictured during the garden party at Hillsborough Castle.

1. Royal garden party

Queen Camilla pictured during the garden party at Hillsborough Castle. Photo: Kelvin Boyes /Press Eye

King Charles meets Fr Gary Donegan during the Hillsborough Castle garden party.

2. Royal garden party

King Charles meets Fr Gary Donegan during the Hillsborough Castle garden party. Photo: Kelvin Boyes /Press Eye

Pictured at the royal garden party is Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Alderman Noel Williams.

3. Royal garden party

Pictured at the royal garden party is Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Alderman Noel Williams. Photo: Kelvin Boyes /Press Eye

King Charles and Queen Camilla receive a warm welcome to Hillsborough Castle.

4. Royal garden party

King Charles and Queen Camilla receive a warm welcome to Hillsborough Castle. Photo: Kelvin Boyes /Press Eye

