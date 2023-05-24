Register
King Charles chats to the crowd at Hazelbank Park. Pcicture: Colm Lenaghan/PacemakerKing Charles chats to the crowd at Hazelbank Park. Pcicture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
King Charles and Queen Camilla open coronation garden at Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey in pictures

There were cheers galore for the King and Queen as they visited Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey on Wednesday to open a garden specially designed in their honour.
By Valerie Martin
Published 24th May 2023, 16:27 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 17:19 BST

It was the first time Charles and Camilla visited Northern Ireland following their coronation earlier this month and the first engagement on their two-day visit was a particularly fitting one – opening the new coronation garden designed by Diarmuid Gavin.

The green space is a floral tapestry with classical architecture style, planted in a pollinator friendly and sustainable way reflecting some of the great loves of His Royal Highness.

The ornate three-floor pavilion, topped by a crown and a mirror ball, treats on-lookers to a musical performance of dancing topiary and spinning conical trees every 15 minutes.

The royal couple were welcomed by his Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, David McCorkell KStJ; Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross; The High Sheriff of County Antrim, Peter Mackie, DL; Chief Executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Jacqui Dixon MBE and John Finucane MP..

During their visit, the King and Queen – both keen gardeners - met with Diarmuid Gavin to discuss his elaborate design as well as representatives of community and charitable organisations.

King Charles takes a stroll at Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

1. King and Queen visit Newtownabbey

King Charles takes a stroll at Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

King Charles learns more about the coronation garden at Hazelbank Park, designed by Diarmuid Gavin. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

2. King and Queen visit Newtownabbey

King Charles learns more about the coronation garden at Hazelbank Park, designed by Diarmuid Gavin. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

King Charles and Queen Camilla chat with Diarmuid Gavin about his coronation garden design.

3. King and Queen visit Newtownabbey

King Charles and Queen Camilla chat with Diarmuid Gavin about his coronation garden design. Photo: Kelvin Boyes

Queen Camilla chats with some of the crowd that had gathered at Hazelbank Park. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

4. King and Queen visit Newtownabbey

Queen Camilla chats with some of the crowd that had gathered at Hazelbank Park. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

