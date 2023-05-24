King Charles and Queen Camilla open coronation garden at Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey in pictures
It was the first time Charles and Camilla visited Northern Ireland following their coronation earlier this month and the first engagement on their two-day visit was a particularly fitting one – opening the new coronation garden designed by Diarmuid Gavin.
The green space is a floral tapestry with classical architecture style, planted in a pollinator friendly and sustainable way reflecting some of the great loves of His Royal Highness.
The ornate three-floor pavilion, topped by a crown and a mirror ball, treats on-lookers to a musical performance of dancing topiary and spinning conical trees every 15 minutes.
The royal couple were welcomed by his Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, David McCorkell KStJ; Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross; The High Sheriff of County Antrim, Peter Mackie, DL; Chief Executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Jacqui Dixon MBE and John Finucane MP..
During their visit, the King and Queen – both keen gardeners - met with Diarmuid Gavin to discuss his elaborate design as well as representatives of community and charitable organisations.