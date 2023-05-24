There were cheers galore for the King and Queen as they visited Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey on Wednesday to open a garden specially designed in their honour.

It was the first time Charles and Camilla visited Northern Ireland following their coronation earlier this month and the first engagement on their two-day visit was a particularly fitting one – opening the new coronation garden designed by Diarmuid Gavin.

The green space is a floral tapestry with classical architecture style, planted in a pollinator friendly and sustainable way reflecting some of the great loves of His Royal Highness.

The ornate three-floor pavilion, topped by a crown and a mirror ball, treats on-lookers to a musical performance of dancing topiary and spinning conical trees every 15 minutes.

The royal couple were welcomed by his Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, David McCorkell KStJ; Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross; The High Sheriff of County Antrim, Peter Mackie, DL; Chief Executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Jacqui Dixon MBE and John Finucane MP..

During their visit, the King and Queen – both keen gardeners - met with Diarmuid Gavin to discuss his elaborate design as well as representatives of community and charitable organisations.

