King Charles III coronation celebrated in Newtownabbey
Residents, both young and old, gathered to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a series of events in Newtownabbey.
Pupils at Mossley Primary School took part in a range of activities including forming a human crown comprising of almost 600 pupils and teachers.
Other activities at the Hazelburn Road school included year group crown designs, crafts, quizzes, stories and a picnic.
Members of the local community also gathered for the Big Lunch at Hazelbank Park and coronation concert at Jordanstown Loughshore Park over the bank holiday weekend.