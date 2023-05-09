Register
Crowds enjoying the festivities at Jordanstown Loughshore.Crowds enjoying the festivities at Jordanstown Loughshore.
King Charles III coronation celebrated in Newtownabbey

Residents, both young and old, gathered to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a series of events in Newtownabbey.

By Russell Keers
Published 9th May 2023, 17:35 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 17:45 BST

Pupils at Mossley Primary School took part in a range of activities including forming a human crown comprising of almost 600 pupils and teachers.

Other activities at the Hazelburn Road school included year group crown designs, crafts, quizzes, stories and a picnic.

Members of the local community also gathered for the Big Lunch at Hazelbank Park and coronation concert at Jordanstown Loughshore Park over the bank holiday weekend.

Austin, Jude and Harry showcase their crowns at Mossley PS.

1. Celebrations fit for a King

Austin, Jude and Harry showcase their crowns at Mossley PS. Photo: Contributed

Anna and Faith enjoying the celebrations at Mossley PS.

2. Celebrations fit for a KIng

Anna and Faith enjoying the celebrations at Mossley PS. Photo: Contributed

P5 pupils Ella, Emmie and Freya enjoy the festivities.

3. Celebrations fit for a King

P5 pupils Ella, Emmie and Freya enjoy the festivities. Photo: Contributed

Emma, Harriet, Layla and Vihann from P6.

4. Celebrations fit for a KIng

Emma, Harriet, Layla and Vihann from P6. Photo: Contributed

