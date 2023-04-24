A Newtownabbey DUP representative has stated he is “still in a bit of shock” after receiving an invitation for King Charles III’s coronation service in Westminster Abbey next month.

Cllr Mark Cooper BEM will travel to London on May 5 for the ceremony on May 6.

The Monkstown resident received the BEM (Medallist of the Order of the British Empire) in the late Queen’s Birthday Honours List for 2020 for his services to the local community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, the Three Mile Water representative stated: “I received the invitation a few weeks ago and it is a great honour. I have been invited due to my response to the Covid-19 pandemic. My party colleague, Cllr Paul Dunlop, who also received the BEM for the support he provided to the people of Antrim during the Coronavirus pandemic, has also been invited to the coronation service.

Cllr Mark Cooper BEM.

"This comes 70 years afer the last coronation, when the late Queen Elizabeth II was coronated. It is such a momentous occasion and I am really excited as the day approaches.

"To come from Monkstown, you don’t expect to be at events like this and I am really looking forward to being there and being able to represent the local community."

Volunteers from Monkstown Community Association were presented with the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services earlier this year and Cllr Cooper will be attending a garden party to commemorate this achievement in London on May 3.

He added: “I booked my flights for the garden party before I knew I was being invited to the King’s coronation, so I will be travelling home again for a night, before flying back to London. It’s actually worked out better rather than staying there the full time.

"I am a massive Royalist and have a lot of admiration for the Royal Family. I wish to extend my well wishes to King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, ahead of this major milestone and wish them every success for the future.