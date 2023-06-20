The co-ordinator of the Parents and Kids Together (PAKT) programme at Carrickfergus YMCA has been recognised on the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Maurice Shearer received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his services to the community in year’s awards, which are the first Birthday Honours to be bestowed during the reign of King Charles III.

“I was completely surprised, humbled, overwhelmed, honoured and extremely grateful to receive the award. I still can't believe it. It is so unreal,” Maurice said.

“I have been working for Carrickfergus YMCA for over 26 years managing the PAKT project.

Maurice Shearer, pictured with his wife Janet, has been awarded a BEM in the King's Birthday Honours. Photo: Maurice Shearer

"The role involves working in communities across Carrickfergus. I run programmes in response to need for primary school-aged children such as football, basketball, learn to swim, running club, and arts and crafts to name a few.

"I also run activities for parents around mental health, health and wellbeing, fitness classes and so on.”

Maurice also spearheads a number of programmes aimed at bringing the family together, including special events at Halloween, Christmas, and Easter. “Our motto is the family that plays together stays together,” he added.

"Over the summer, I run a five week summer scheme - two weeks for the whole family and three weeks for the kids. I could not run this programme without the help of the other member of staff, Kylie Brown and the many volunteers (approximately 30), and this award is for all of them as much as for me.

"I also could not run the programme without the participation of all the past and present families as it is a collective effort. Without them we could not run this amazing project and I want to thank God for the privilege it has been to serve in this community for the years I have. I also want to thank my amazing wife Janet for all her love and support and my son Owen, who also volunteers within the project when he is not teaching.

“I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who took the time to nominate me for this unbelievable award. This means more than you will ever know so a massive big thank you.”