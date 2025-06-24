King's Birthday Honours: Carrickfergus residents among seven PSNI officers and staff recognised
They include Carrickfergus residents Catherine Burke and Trevor Watson, who received a MBE and BEM respectively.
Catherine had over 33 years’ service and worked in Occupational and Health Department prior to her retirement.
She established the first physiotherapy treatment service for officers and staff over 20 years ago.
Part Time Constable Watson has over 45 years’ service, primarily in County Antrim.
The entirety of his police service has been in frontline operational policing, responding to calls for service and engaging with the local community.
Commenting, Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: “I am incredibly proud to see the dedication and bravery of our officers and staff members recognised through the King’s Birthday Honours 2025.
“Their unwavering commitment to serving and protecting our communities in Northern Ireland exemplifies the very best of policing."
