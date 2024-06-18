Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The founder of a Carrickfergus-based organisation that offers support to individuals following family breakdown or domestic abuse has been named in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Catherine Harper from The Cithrah Foundation was awarded an MBE for her services to domestic abuse support in Northern Ireland.

The Carrick woman said she was “dumbfounded” when she first learned she would receive the prestigious accolade. “It’s very humbling, but it’s great to have the recognition, because it gives me the opportunity to talk about Cithrah,” she added.

As well as providing advice, support and signposting to individuals and families in crisis, The Cithrah Foundation also operates a refuge, providing a safe shelter for women and their families who have become homeless due to abusive situations.

Catherine Harper from The Cithrah Foundation was awarded an MBE for her services to domestic abuse support in Northern Ireland. Photo: The Cithrah Foundation

Recalling the process of founding the organisation, Catherine said: “It’s been a long road when it came to getting funding, all the paperwork, and eventually setting up the refuge, but the Housing Executive and local representatives were so helpful, and we got there in the end.

“We can help people to recognise the signs that they are in an abusive relationship, and support them in whatever way they need so that they can leave – whether that’s advice about housing, benefits or any other issue. It’s a process, and not an event – for some victims it can take years to leave.

“[Cithrah] has saved lives, and changed lives; from being a survivor, we try to help them become a ‘thriver’ as well.”

There are some common misconceptions about domestic abuse, too. “It is often portrayed as taking place in an intimate partner relationship, but that isn't always the case; the perpetrator can be a parent, or a sibling. There can be domestic abuse in same sex relationships and in relationships where the male is the victim. We don’t look at gender, we just look at it as someone who needs help.”

Witnessing the “terrible” impact of domestic abuse on children is particularly difficult, she added: “Very young children, even a baby in the womb, are affected by the fear of being in an abusive situation.”

A key motivator for Catherine, meanwhile, is her strong Christian faith. “I felt guided by God to do this, and it’s always important to have hope. It’s been hard over the years watching people crumble under the pressure of domestic abuse; there have been heart-breaking stories, but we have heard of some lovely successes too. We have really amazing staff and volunteers, and it’s lovely to be a part of it.”

In a Facebook post, The Cithrah Foundation wrote: “We are incredibly proud to announce that Catherine has been awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

"[She] has worked tirelessly for the past 26 years to support victims of domestic abuse on a voluntary basis. Starting with nothing, The Cithrah Foundation established a refuge in 2000 and now provides counselling, advice and benefits and education programmes in the community. This has been life changing for many people, helping them to recover and giving hope in times of despair.