King's Birthday Honours: Hope House co-founder Dawn’s joy at royal recognition for charity

An East Antrim woman has spoken of her joy after being named in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

People from all walks of life across Northern Ireland have appeared in the list, which is the first Birthday Honours to be announced during the reign of King Charles III.

Among the recipients to be awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) was Dawn McConnell of Hope House Ireland.

Founded by Dawn and her husband Roy in 2014, the charity provides cancer patients and their families or carers with a place for rest and recuperation, during or after their treatment.

Hope House Ireland co-founder, Dawn McConnell has received a British Empire Medal in the King's Birthday Honours. Photo: Dawn McConnell

The couple established Hope House after identifying the need for a cancer support service for adults that would provide therapeutic breaks by the sea.

Initially based in rented accommodation in Whitehead, Hope House moved to its current coastal lodge at Brown’s Bay in 2018.

Commenting on the award, Dawn said: “I was absolutely overwhelmed and truly humbled to receive the very surprising news that I was to be awarded a BEM in the King’s Birthday Honours List for services to cancer patients in Northern Ireland.

“I am just a small cog in the wheel of all the wonderful people past and present who have freely gave up so much of their time and skills over the last nine years. I have not enough words to thank everyone in our the local community and all the many fundraisers and businesses who have stood alongside us.”

Dawn went on to dedicate the award to her husband Roy “for all the work he does behind the scenes; it is only because of all the support, love and encouragement from him and my wonderful daughter Leah and our amazing team of Trustees that I am receiving this award.” She added: “I am so grateful for each and every person who has been a part of my journey, and a great big thank you to Mrs Jackie Stewart for her nomination and for all the fantastic support and encouragement she has been to Hope House.”

The Honours mention also helps to spread the word even further on the valuable work undertaken by the charity. "We had a family staying from just up the road in Newtownabbey and they had only very recently heard about us,” Dawn said. “They really enjoyed their time by the sea and just making beautiful memories.

"We also had a man who was having to travel from Castlerock to Belfast every day for radiotherapy; he was able to stay at Hope House on and off during the week to break that journey up a bit.

“We were given the Queen’s Award for voluntary service last year not long before the Queen’s death, and now to have appeared in the first Birthday Honours list for the King, that just makes it extra special.

"To think how far the charity has come over the past nine years, from renting the wee two bedroom apartment in Whitehead to owning our own premises in Brown’s Bay – it’s incredible.”