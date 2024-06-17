Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three school principals who have “made a difference to their community” are among east Antrim people named in the King’s Birthday Honours 2024.

John Madden, head of Roddensvale School, Larne, receives an MBE for services to education and to children with special educational needs.

The MBE for services to education also goes to Stephen Mulligan, co-principal of Mossley Primary School, and Maria Quinn, principal, Abbey Community College, both Newtownabbey.

Following the award announcement, Mr Madden said he was “humbled and highly delighted personally” but acknowledged it is a “tribute to the hard work of colleagues, governors, parents and the wider community who have all contributed to make Roddensvale School such a special school”.

Lately foster carers, Diane and Pat McCourt have been each awarded the BEM. Photo contributed

In a statement the Controlled Schools’ Support Council (CSSC) commended the trio on their awards.

Mark Baker, CSSC chief executive, commented: “I want to congratulate all those honoured from controlled schools as they make a difference to their community, clearly demonstrating their open to all ethos and their place in the local community through their contribution to the educating of children and young people.

“Maria Quinn was the first principal of Abbey Community College following the amalgamation of two former schools. Her leadership in education and in the wider community has led to parents, schools, voluntary and community organisations working together to enable children and young people to do well at school and home whilst tackling educational underachievement.

"The school population has grown by 300 since opening in September 2015. Maria has highlighted the challenges being faced by young people in the area and has been part of many projects to do this including working with Monkstown Boxing Club, ensuring that there is a flexible learning approach for many children at risk of leaving education.

John Madden BEM, principal of Roddensvale School, receives an MBE. Photo National World

Visionary Leadership

"Maria’s dedication, visionary leadership and commitment has included her contributions to the Thrive partnership and the Ulster University project ‘Taking Boys Seriously’, focusing on increasing male attainment and participation in higher education.”

The CSS chief executive went on to acknowledge the contribution to the sector made by Mr Madden, a Ballycastle resident, who also received a BEM in 2018.

“John has been an advocate not only for the school, but for the special school sector. He is a compassionate leader who values his staff and has created a supportive school climate which allows some of the most vulnerable children in our society to achieve and reach their true potential. John has created an environment that assures pupils and their families are valued, safe and cared for.”

Principal Maria Quinn, pictured welcoming Education Minister Paul Givan to Abbey Community College recently, receives an MBE. Photo: submitted

Congratulating Mr Mulligan on receiving an MBE for services to education, Mark said: “Stephen has worked tirelessly in his leadership of his school and his work with the local community. He has prioritised the wellbeing of the children and young people in his care and I'd like to join all those from his local community in congratulating him.”

Meanwhile, a Larne couple who dedicated more than four decades to fostering vulnerable children have been included on the King’s Birthday Honours list. Diane and Patrick McCourt each receive a BEM for services to foster care in Northern Ireland.

In 2022, Diane and Patrick, who had opened up their home to more than 330 children after becoming approved foster carers in 1978, received the Prime Minister’s Points of Light Award, which is presented outstanding individual volunteers.

Stephen Mulligan, principal of Mossley Primary School, receives an MBE. Photo: National World

The Birthday Honours recognise people from all walks of life including Catherine Harper, who receives an MBE for services to domestic abuse support in Northern Ireland. Catherine began campaigning for services in 1998 and later launched the Cithrah Foundation. She opened the first refuge in the Carrickfergus area for victims of abuse and more recently has initiated male support services too. Her work has supported hundreds of families.

Also named on the list were:

Edward Adamson, from Carrickfergus, who receives an MBE for services to the sheep industry. His determination to grow the National Sheep Association in Northern Ireland has ensured its financial stability, enabling it to support others especially young farmers through the young ambassador programme.

Professor David Simon Jones FREng, from Newtownabbey, who is Professor, Pharmaceutical and Biomaterial Engineering and lately Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Queen’s University Belfast, receives an MBE for services to education and to pharmacy.

Claire Louise Drummond, from Carrickfergus, who is head of student wellbeing at Ulster University, receives a BEM for services to higher education.

Sheelagh Elizabeth Greer, from Ballyclare, receives a BEM for services to music in Northern Ireland.