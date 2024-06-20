King's Birthday Honours: long-serving BB officer recognised
Brian Lynas, a retired teacher from the south Antrim village, is to receive the BEM (Medal of the Order of the British Empire).
Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, the father-of-three, who grew up in Larne, explained: “The BEM came as a surprise and I am very humbled by the whole thing.
"People must have noticed all the work being put in.
"I went through the BB at Gardenmore Presbyterian Church and served there for around eight or nine years. After I got married, I moved to Templepatrick 50 years ago, going on to serve as a BB officer with 1st Templepatrick.
"I was involved with training officers from across Northern Ireland up until around five or six years ago. I would have been away from my family for approximately six to eight weekends throughout the year to train officers at Rathmore House in Larne. I would have helped to train thousands of officers over the years.
"Since news of my British Empire Medal was made public, I have received messages of congratulations from people linked to the BB from right across Northern Ireland and from BB headquarters. It means a lot and I am very grateful.”
Mr Lynas, who has three grandchildren, also had a long career as a music teacher and was involved with the Mossgrove Youth Musical Festival in Newtownabbey.
He added: “I started my teaching carrer at Hopefield High School before moving to Carrickfergus Grammar School, where I went on to be head of music.
"I was chairman of the Mossgrove Youth Musical Festival, but when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, that put an end to that.
"I would like to thank my wife for all of her support over the years, especially when I was having to go away with the BB. Although I am no longer a BB officer, I am still involved with the church committee and devote time to meetings and events.”