King's Birthday Honours: long-serving BB officer recognised

By Russell Keers
Published 20th Jun 2024, 16:36 BST
A Templepatrick resident, who served as a Boys’ Brigade officer for over 50 years, has been recognised for his services to the Christian youth organisation and to the community in Co Antrim.

Brian Lynas, a retired teacher from the south Antrim village, is to receive the BEM (Medal of the Order of the British Empire).

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, the father-of-three, who grew up in Larne, explained: “The BEM came as a surprise and I am very humbled by the whole thing.

"People must have noticed all the work being put in.

Brian Lynas BEM. (Pic: Freddie Parkinson).Brian Lynas BEM. (Pic: Freddie Parkinson).
Brian Lynas BEM. (Pic: Freddie Parkinson).

"I went through the BB at Gardenmore Presbyterian Church and served there for around eight or nine years. After I got married, I moved to Templepatrick 50 years ago, going on to serve as a BB officer with 1st Templepatrick.

"I was involved with training officers from across Northern Ireland up until around five or six years ago. I would have been away from my family for approximately six to eight weekends throughout the year to train officers at Rathmore House in Larne. I would have helped to train thousands of officers over the years.

"Since news of my British Empire Medal was made public, I have received messages of congratulations from people linked to the BB from right across Northern Ireland and from BB headquarters. It means a lot and I am very grateful.”

Mr Lynas, who has three grandchildren, also had a long career as a music teacher and was involved with the Mossgrove Youth Musical Festival in Newtownabbey.

He added: “I started my teaching carrer at Hopefield High School before moving to Carrickfergus Grammar School, where I went on to be head of music.

"I was chairman of the Mossgrove Youth Musical Festival, but when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, that put an end to that.

"I would like to thank my wife for all of her support over the years, especially when I was having to go away with the BB. Although I am no longer a BB officer, I am still involved with the church committee and devote time to meetings and events.”

