A Jordanstown resident has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list for services to early years education.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenny Pogue has been principal of the historic Arellian Nursery School in Belfast since 1998.

Arellian was founded by past pupils of Richmond Lodge Girls School almost a century ago to meet the needs of families in inner city Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After outgrowing their first premises, members of the Arellian Association purchased the one and a half acre site the school is currently situated on. History was made again as the very first open air purpose-built nursery on the island of Ireland was built.

Jenny Pogue, principal of Arellian Nursery School in Belfast was recognised for her services to early years education. Photo: supplied

In 2024, it was awarded School of Sanctuary accreditation for its culture of a warm welcome, belonging and inclusivity within a densely populated residential area.

Jenny said she was “privileged to lead the oldest nursery school in Ireland, having first learnt about its unique context and pioneering work as a young student completing a B.Ed at Stranmillis College.”

Receiving news of the honour in May was both a surprise and delight for the local woman, whose thoughts immediately turned to her late father, Professor George Pogue, and how thrilled he would have been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Pogue, who died in February 2024, was a strong believer in the power of education to open doors and transform lives.

Even at the age of 96, the devoted grandfather of three supported his two youngest grandchildren with daily Maths and English lessons whilst they were undertaking their SEAG exams.

It was Professor Pogue who instigated the first university-style graduation ceremony in Arellian Nursery School 25 five years ago to celebrate the young pupils’ achievements.

“I’ve always regarded the Sandy Row/ Donegal Road community as my extended family; they welcomed me with such kindness and open arms 26 years ago,” Jenny said. “I am endlessly humbled and privileged to work alongside such amazing children, their lovely families and our incredible school staff and governors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So many of our team have been in the post for over 20 years and have dedicated their heart and soul to Arellian - they are truly the very best people and this award belongs to everyone within our Arellian family.”