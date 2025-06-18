King's Birthday Honours: Newtownabbey woman Emily recognised for services to people living with dementia
The list was published on Friday, June 13 with dozens of people from all walks of life in Northern Ireland receiving recognition.
Emily received the honour of Medallist of the Order of the British Empire.
Barry Smyth, Country Manager for Alzheimer’s Society in Northern Ireland said: “Emily has been recognised for her tireless work in helping improve the lives of people living with dementia as well as their families and carers.
"Her dedicated volunteering for Alzheimer’s Society and her role as Chair of Dementia Friendly North Belfast have made a tremendous difference. Emily’s patience, compassion and determination are hugely appreciated.”
The investiture ceremony will take place later this year at a royal venue where Emily will receive the honours from a member of the Royal Family.
If you’re worried about dementia, Alzheimer’s Society can help. Call their Dementia Support Line on 0333 150 3456 or visit alzheimers.org.uk