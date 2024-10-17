Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

LOCAL author Kirsty Hunt’s very first children’s book ‘The Staffy Sisters’ is dedicated to the memory of her beloved dog ‘Pepsi’.

Pepsi stars alongside Kirsty’s current dog, ‘Tino’, as the main characters in the beautifully written book.

As well as following the pups’ fun-filled adventures, children will learn valuable life lessons on themes such as kindness, how to deal with bullying and the importance of family and friends.

Kirsty, now 23, has been writing since she was 10 years old, and her first book has been a labour of love.

Former Lurgan College student ​Kirsty Hunt, with her debut book.

She explained: “I have always been absolutely fascinated with stories, books and films since I was no age, writing little stories and plays for my friends and family.

“I was known throughout school to have a very creative side and I decided at the age of 14 that writing books was what I wanted to do with my life, career-wise.

“I wish to fulfil my dream of being an author that has an audience of both children and adults.”

Publishing her first kids’ book has been a proud moment for Kirsty, who revealed that she’s planning to make The Staffy Sisters into a series. And, she is also in the works of writing an adult thriller novel.

The borough-based author, who attended Lurgan College, explained how her beloved dog Pepsi had inspired her book.

“Pepsi passed away in 2020 and left a huge hole in our hearts. I want children to love Pepsi just as much as we did and make her memory last forever, not just in our hearts but in the hearts of children.

“Staffordshire Bull Terriers are a dog breed many would fear, but anyone with a Staffy in their family will know they’re genuinely big sweethearts full of love and utter loyalty.

“The books - although humorous and fun - are meant to outline valuable life lessons for growing children from infancy to pre-teen, such as kindness amongst peers, how to deal with bullying and how important family and friends are.

“There are different lessons to be learnt in each book and, as the series continues, this will be made quite obvious within their ‘silly’ adventures.

“I hope young readers will look forward to their story-times, whether it be at bedtime or within a school setting, as they learn an understanding for values in life, as well as following along on the pups’ fun adventures!

“This first book underlines sharing within a group and may be useful for children starting school or those without siblings.

“So far, the ratings and feedback have been excellent and I look forward to more people finding the book as a fun way to entertain and help their little ones learn.”

The Staffy Sisters can be purchased on Amazon and Kirsty hopes it will soon be available in independent book shops and local libraries.