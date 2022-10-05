Kite workshop celebrates Good Relations Week

It provided an opportunity for participants from Ukraine to practice their English skills after taking part in language classes over the summer period.

The participants included young people who now attend school in Limavady.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, who dropped in to the workshop to meet those in attendance, said “It’s encouraging to see Council providing activities like this as people adjust to life here after being displaced from their own homes.

Putting their kite creations to the test at Drumceatt Square outside Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre

“The workshop provided a relaxed, social environment to practise their language skills, and it is inspiring to see how quickly they have adapted despite the many challenges they have faced.

“The annual Good Relations Week campaign, with its theme of ‘Change Starts With Us’, is an important time to raise awareness about the importance of peace, and the impact of conflict, especially at this time when we are offering sanctuary to those who have had to flee from Ukraine.”

The workshop was delivered as part of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Good Relations Programme, which receives financial support from The Executive Office through the District Council Good Relations Programme.

Council's Good Relations programme aims to provide opportunities for civic and community leaders to promote the area as a model of best practice in developing respect, understanding and tolerance of the cultural, historical and traditional diversity of the residents

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured with participants at the kite-making workshop. Also included are Go Fly Your Kite facilitators Glenn and George, Intermediate Labour Market Officer, Dearbhaile Hutchinson, Good Relations Manager, Patricia Harkin and ESOL class tutor, Dianne Buchannan

For further information please email [email protected]