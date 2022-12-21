Supporters of two festive markets organised by Knitted Knockers of Northern Ireland have helped raise vital funds to support people affected by breast cancer.
The Courtyard at Brownlow House in Lurgan was the venue for the seasonal markets, which provided the opportunity to select some unusual gifts and a tasty treat and to meet the star of the day, Peanut the little therapy pony.
1. All smiles
All smiles at the Knitted Knockers of Northern Ireland Christmas market are from left, Taylor Davison (7), Rebecca Hall (9 months), mum, Tanya Davison, Lara Hall (4) and Sally Chapman of Kintted Knockers. PT51-206.
2. Storytime smiles
Enjoying a story from Mrs Claus at the Knitted Knockers Christmas Market are from left, Ellie Davison (3), mum Rachel, gran Sylvia and Paige (5). PT51-208.
3. Skincare treat
Pictured at the Knitted Knockers of Northern Ireland Christmas market at Brownlow House are Marian Murtagh, left, and Mel Walker of Tropic Skincare. PT51-200.
4. Peanut the pony
Tracey Agg, left, from Knitted Knockers of Northern Ireland and Kate Russell from Tobi and Peanut Therapy Ponies pictured with Peanut at the Christmas market at Brownlow House. PT51-207.
