Knockloughrim Accordion Band enjoy success at Northern Ireland Open Championships

With a record entry, the Marching Band Sections also served up a treat with Aughafatten Accordion Band from Broughshane, Co Antrim, making a welcome return to the Championships, winning the Intermediate Marching Band Test Piece Section, and being placed second in the Sacred March Section and third in the Intermediate Marching Band Own Choice Section.

Pride of the Birches Accordion Band from Portadown, Co Armagh also acquitted themselves very well winning the Intermediate Marching Band Own Choice as well as taking third prize in the Intermediate Marching Band Test Piece and the Sacred Marching Band Section.

There was also great interest in the First Grade Junior Marching Bsnd Section with all three bands making their first appearance at the Championships. The Test Piece Section was won by Cranfield Accordion Band from Kilkeel, Co Down who were also placed second in the Own Choice Section. This was won by Ballygelly Accordion Band from Broughshane, Co Antrim who were also placed third in the Marching Band Drum Corp category.

Knockloughrim Accordion Band. Credit: Churchfield Photography

Lily of the Valley Accordion Band from Comber, Co Down won the Sacred Marching Band Section as well as taking second place in the Intermediate Marching Band Test Piece & Own Choice Sections, and the Marching Band Drum Corp prize as well as winning the Intermediate Orchestral March Section.

Another new band to the Championships was Killaloo Accordion Band from Londonderry who successfully competed in the Melody Marching Band Sections and also were delighted that their Drum Corps was placed first among all the Marching Bands. Quite an achievement.