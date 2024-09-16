Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Knockloughrim Accordion Band would like to thank all the bands who participated in their parade in Knockloughrim on Saturday June 8 2024 and all those who attended.

The organisers would like to express their gratitude to Cllr Anne Forde BEM, and to their lodge Knockloughrim LOL 401 for their support in helping them organise the event.

The total collected on the night was £2,210.

The proceeds were in aid of Knockloughrim Accordion Band.