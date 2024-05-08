Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pride of Knockmore Flute Band’s annual parade on May 10 is expected to attract more than 35 bands from far and wide, bringing thousands of participants and spectators to the streets.

A spokesperson for the band said: “With our annual parade fast approaching, we are looking forward to hosting one of Lisburn’s biggest band parades.

"With 35+ of the country’s finest bands expected so far, it promises to be a great display in our hometown. It’s shaping up to be a great night.

A big band parade in Lisburn on Friday, May 10 is expected to attract more than 35 outfits. Picture: Tony Hendron

"We encourage the public to come down and support the parade and the bands on display. We hope to see many spectators lining the route including families as we have wee surprises for the kids from our collectors.”

A disco and awards presentation will be held in the 1st Lisburn Blues Club after the parade.

The parade organisers have asked that all buses are parked at Laganbank Road car park to stop congestion towards end of the parade.

What time does the parade start and what route will it take?

The feeder parade from Laganview Enterprise Centre will start at 6.30pm.

The main parade will start from Laganbank Road car park at 8pm and take the following route:

Laganbank Road

Linenhall Street

Bridge Street

Market Square South

Market Square

Smithfield Street

Market Place

Chapel Hill

Longstone Roundabout

Chapel Hill

Bow Street

Market Square North

Railway Street

Wallace Avenue

Which bands are expected to take part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands may join the parade along with hosts Pride of Knockmore Flute Band: