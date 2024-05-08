Knockmore Flute Band anticipating one of Lisburn’s biggest band parades
Pride of Knockmore Flute Band’s annual parade on May 10 is expected to attract more than 35 bands from far and wide, bringing thousands of participants and spectators to the streets.
A spokesperson for the band said: “With our annual parade fast approaching, we are looking forward to hosting one of Lisburn’s biggest band parades.
"With 35+ of the country’s finest bands expected so far, it promises to be a great display in our hometown. It’s shaping up to be a great night.
"We encourage the public to come down and support the parade and the bands on display. We hope to see many spectators lining the route including families as we have wee surprises for the kids from our collectors.”
A disco and awards presentation will be held in the 1st Lisburn Blues Club after the parade.
The parade organisers have asked that all buses are parked at Laganbank Road car park to stop congestion towards end of the parade.
What time does the parade start and what route will it take?
The feeder parade from Laganview Enterprise Centre will start at 6.30pm.
The main parade will start from Laganbank Road car park at 8pm and take the following route:
- Laganbank Road
- Linenhall Street
- Bridge Street
- Market Square South
- Market Square
- Smithfield Street
- Market Place
- Chapel Hill
- Longstone Roundabout
- Chapel Hill
- Bow Street
- Market Square North
- Railway Street
- Wallace Avenue
Which bands are expected to take part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands may join the parade along with hosts Pride of Knockmore Flute Band:
- Lambeg Orange & Blues Flute Band
- Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band
- Lisburn Young Defenders Flute Band
- Lisburn Fusiliers Flute Band
- Crown Defenders
- Sons of Ulster Dromore
- Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band
- Loyal Sons of Benagh Flute Band
- East Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Skeogh Flute Band
- Omagh Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Rathcoole Protestant Boys Flute Band
- South Belfast Young Conquerers Flute Band
- Pride of the Shore Flute Band
- Portadown Defenders Flute Band
- Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Armagh True Blues Band
- Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band
- Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Ballyclare Sons of Ulster
- Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band
- Newtownards Protestant Boys
- Donaghadee Flutes & Drums
- Ulster First Flute Band
- Downpatrick Red Hand Defenders
- Ballygowan True Blues Flute Band
- Crimson Star Flute Band
- Shankill Star Flute Band
- Goldsprings True Defenders Flute Band
- Bessbrook True Blues
- Derryloran Boyne Defenders
- Pride of Ballinran
- Mourne Young Defenders
- Upper Falls Protestant Boys
- Kilclooney Volunteers Flute Band
- South Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band
