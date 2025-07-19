Ksenija Melnikova: police concerned over whereabouts of missing 19-year-old last seen at Antrim Hospital

Ksenija Melnikova. Photo provided by PSNI

Police in Antrim and Newtownabbey say they are concerned regarding the whereabouts of 19-year-old Ksenija Melnikova.

Ksenija was last seen in the grounds of Antrim Area Hospital at approximately 10.30am today (Saturday, July 19).

In an appeal for the public’s help in locating Ksenija, the PSN added: “She was last seen wearing a dark grey jumper, black leggings with gold sparkle and white trainers with black trim. She has long dark hair with blonde at the front. She is approximately 5’ 10”.

"If you have seen Ksenija or have any information as to her whereabouts please contact us on the non-emergency number 101 and quote reference 509-190725. Thank you – all assistance is appreciated.”