Kurtis Cameron: PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon increasing concerned for missing man last seen in Dromore
Police in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon areas are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of Kurtis Cameron, (pictured).
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Kurtis was last seen in the Dromore area on 22/02/24 at 1000hrs. Kurtis had been wearing a green hoodie, black coat, green cargo trousers, brown boots and a white beanie type hat.
"If you have seen Kurtis or know where he is we ask that you contact Police on 101 and quote serial number 2000 of 22/02/2024.”