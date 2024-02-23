Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Kurtis was last seen in the Dromore area on 22/02/24 at 1000hrs. Kurtis had been wearing a green hoodie, black coat, green cargo trousers, brown boots and a white beanie type hat.

"If you have seen Kurtis or know where he is we ask that you contact Police on 101 and quote serial number 2000 of 22/02/2024.”