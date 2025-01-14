Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These boots were made for walking – the Causeway Coast and Glens Walking Festival returns in March!

Taking place from March 14-16, there's three walks to choose from:

Tales and Stories from Bun Abhainn Doinne (6km) – Cushendun.

Discover the historic and natural beauty of Cushendun on this moderate 6km looped walk, exploring beaches, forest tracks, and minor roads while uncovering tales of sea-faring, geological significance, and the area's connections to Scotland, Shane O'Neill, and early Christian heritage.

The Causeway Coast and Glens Walking Festival returns this March. CREDIT CCGBC

The Broad Peak (9km) – Ballycastle.

A moderate looped walk departing from Ballycastle town centre, ascending Knocklayd for panoramic views of Rathlin Island, the Sea of Moyle, and even Scotland, while exploring the area's rich historical connections with Rathlin and the Scottish western seaboard through the ages.

In Shane’s Footsteps (10km) – Dungiven.

Embark on a challenging looped walk over the stunning ridge of Benbradagh, "The Hill of Thieves," offering breathtaking views of the Foyle Valley and Sperrins while uncovering the tale of Shane Crossagh O'Mullan, a legendary 17th-century bandit who inspired the name Glenshane.

The title of the walk refers to Shane Crossagh O'Mullan, a legendary raparee or bandit who lived in the late 1600's and into the early 1700's, and who is interred at Banagher Old Churchyard nearby. Shane gives his name to 'Glenshane' as a popular Robin Hood type figure of the period.

Dogs are not permitted on these walks due to the nature of the landscape. The walks are priced at £10 and can be booked via www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/